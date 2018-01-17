 There Wouldn’t Be Anything Like Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen If… – Dangote Reveals | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

There Wouldn’t Be Anything Like Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen If… – Dangote Reveals

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, has attributed the deadly conflict between suspected herdsmen and farmers in parts of Nigeria to the country’s increasing unemployment rate. Dangote stated this on Tuesday in an interview with Channels Television. “If there are jobs, there wouldn’t be anything like Boko Haram, there […]

The post There Wouldn’t Be Anything Like Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen If… – Dangote Reveals appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.