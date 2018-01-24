There’s A Good Reason They Call Steve McQueen “The King Of Cool”

One doesn’t just get given a title like “the King of Cool”, so props to Steve McQueen on that front.

His real name was Terence, so we are going to deduct one point though.

The movie star was everywhere in the 1960s, but is perhaps most well-known for his role in the 1963 classic The Great Escape. During his time at the top he became the quintessential Hollywood man, snapping up Ferraris, motorbikes and the company of some of the era’s most famous women.

He passed away from cancer at the age of 50 back in 1980, but every so often a car or bike he owned pops up on auction. One of his motorcycles sold for R9 million back in 2015, and if you’re bummed you missed out then consider this your lucky day.

Here’s the Guardian with more:

McQueen bought the Pope 61ci Model L bike…after a long search across America with his close friend and stunt driver Bud Ekins. After years in private hands, the V-twin bike – which has classic blue bodywork, white tyres and red markings – is being sold by Bonhams at the eighth annual Las Vegas motorcycle auction on Thursday. Bidding is expected to start at £86,000.

Ben Walker, the global head of motorcycles at the auction house, said: “We are privileged to be offering this important motorcycle for sale. It has an impeccable provenance and is presented in beautiful condition. “Machines that were formerly the property of the ‘King of Cool’ are keenly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts.” The bike was created by the Pope Manufacturing Company, founded by Colonel Albert Augustus Pope (1843-1909), and had a powerful 1,000cc engine, allowing it to reach speeds of over 70mph.

The technology used was well ahead of its time, although it’s the former owner’s cool factor that drives that price right up.

I mean, look at the dude:

A golden mane to boot.

[source:guardian]

