‘There’s a rat trap in Nigeria’

By Oboh Agbonkhese

Bishop Sunday Onuoha of Nigeria Inter-Faith Action Association has said there is a rat trap in the country, which can make it descend into chaos.

He spoke at the Commonwealth Businesswomen, CBW, Nigeria Prayer Summit, organised by the Chairman/CEO, Mrs Afoma Adigwe, in Lagos, Bishop Onuoha made an allegory:

The night a man brought his new bride home, a rat ate her toes till she bled.

The next morning, the badly shaken husband bought a rat trap and set it in their bedroom. When the rat came that night, it couldn’t feast on the bride.

At dawn, the rat went to the cock and narrated the trap trouble, urging the cock to help in finding a solution. The cock said “It is a rat trap. So what is a cock’s business?”

The rat went to the goat for help. But the goat said “I am too big for a rat trap to trouble.” The rat then went to the cow, who laughed heartily and told the rat to go elsewhere for help.

That night was cold. So the snake decided to look for a warm place to sleep and ended up in the new couple’s bedroom. In the course of the night, it slithered around and its tail got caught in the rat trap.

The injured snake rolled around in pains and bit the bride, who died before her husband could get her to the hospital.

When the house became full with friends and family members, who were keeping the new widower company, the cock was killed for food. Later, the goat was also killed. For the funeral , the cow was killed.

“There is a rat trap in Nigeria,” Bishop Onuoha concluded.

