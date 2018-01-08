Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle marred by resignation – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle marred by resignation
Vanguard
British Prime Minister Theresa May's long-awaited government reshuffle was thrown into disarray Monday after a minister resigned rather than accept a new post. Education Secretary Justine Greening becomes the fourth minister to leave the cabinet since …
Theresa May's reshuffle in disarray as Justine Greening quits
I can't pretend this reshuffle wasn't a shambles but there IS some good news, writes PETER OBORNE
Cabinet reshuffle: Justine Greening resigns from government
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!