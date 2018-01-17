 These Are The Things Sex Doll Cannot Do For You Are A Lady – Twitter User | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

These Are The Things Sex Doll Cannot Do For You Are A Lady – Twitter User

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Aggrieved Nigeria lady blast those who seconded and aided the trending of sex dolls on Twitter yesterday. She is so furious that she listed a lot of things sex dolls cannot do for you as a lady.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1. They cant cook
2. They cant wash
3. They cant take care of kids
4. They cant do school runs
5. Etc

It is also wise to point out that those women who supported that sex dolls is the best way to go, simply admitted that it is a woman’s duty to wash cloths, cook, tidy house, and sleep in the kitchen if possible and yet they can’t admit that on a normal day.

Below is what the Facebook user wrote on her timeline on what a sex Doll can not do.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.