These Are The Things Sex Doll Cannot Do For You Are A Lady – Twitter User

Aggrieved Nigeria lady blast those who seconded and aided the trending of sex dolls on Twitter yesterday. She is so furious that she listed a lot of things sex dolls cannot do for you as a lady.

1. They cant cook

2. They cant wash

3. They cant take care of kids

4. They cant do school runs

5. Etc

It is also wise to point out that those women who supported that sex dolls is the best way to go, simply admitted that it is a woman’s duty to wash cloths, cook, tidy house, and sleep in the kitchen if possible and yet they can’t admit that on a normal day.

Below is what the Facebook user wrote on her timeline on what a sex Doll can not do.