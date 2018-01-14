These headphones cost Shs11m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sennheiser has announced its priciest headphones yet — a pair of $3,000 (Approx. Shs11 million) glass-covered portable headphones aimed at the hardcore audiophile.

The HD 820, is a pair of wired headphones that go over your ears and according to Sennheiser, serve up “astonishingly transparent sound” that sets a “new benchmark in sound quality.”

That’s thanks to a set of glass covers, on the left and right headphone cups that help keep unwanted sound vibrations to a minimum.

The glass covers are made with Gorilla glass, the same type of scratch- and shatter-resistant glass found in many smartphones, tablets and laptops.

