 “They Collapsed My Business”- Kemi Olunloyo Cries Out To Singer Dencia, Begs Her For Financial Assistance – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“They Collapsed My Business”- Kemi Olunloyo Cries Out To Singer Dencia, Begs Her For Financial Assistance – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

“They Collapsed My Business”- Kemi Olunloyo Cries Out To Singer Dencia, Begs Her For Financial Assistance
Information Nigeria
Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo who regained freedom after spending 90 days in Port-Harcourt Maximum Prison has cried out to Cameroonian singer and cosmetic entrepreneur, Dencia. The blogger was sent back to prison sometime in October

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.