Thibaut Courtois Very Close To Signing New Chelsea Contract, Hints Eden Hazard Could Follow Suit

Thibaut Courtois has revealed he is close to signing a new contract at Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois also went on to suggest that 3 long-running saga could be finalised in the next few weeks.

Courtois also hinted that his Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard could be ready to follow suit by committing his longer-term future to Chelsea.

“It has just turned the new year so we will wait a few weeks and then sit around the table,” Courtois said. “I’m happy at Chelsea and a deal is close. Has it been a distraction? Not for me. I’m just calm and relaxed because I’m tied to Chelsea. Despite the rumours and everything, I am focused on Chelsea and I’m happy here.”

Hazard is contracted to 2020 and Courtois did not pull his punches about the damage that the forward’s departure would cause. But he offered encouragement, too, that Hazard would spend the peak years of his career at Stamford Bridge.



“Losing a player like Eden would be bad for the club,” Courtois said. “Eden is irreplaceable. With the money he will raise, you can buy five players but none of them will be like Eden. It would be like Barcelona losing Lionel Messi or Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If you excel, there will always be teams interested in signing the biggest players. But that’s why if Chelsea have ambition to be the best club in the world, these kind of players have to stay.

“Do Eden and I encourage each other to sign? Yes. He will say: ‘If you sign, I will sign,’ and I say the same to him. I think we are both happy at Chelsea, we both have a good part to play. We have been champions twice in the four seasons I have been here and we can have our peak years together at Chelsea.”

