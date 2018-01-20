Thief Uploads Own Picture On Stolen Phone’s Whatsapp Profile

A woman in Zimbabwe who stole a phone of her neighbour’s late husband, and uploaded her picture as the display picture has been charged $100 after being caught. Nobuhle Moyo who went to console the wife of her late neighbours household, ended up stealing the phone whilst parading as a sympathiser to the bereaved wife. […]

