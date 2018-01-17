Thirteen Year Old Girls Kill 10 And Injure Others In Joint Suicide Attack
Ten have died and 52 people were injured in a twin suicide attack in Maiduguri the Borno State capital. The attacks happened in a market in the Muna Garage area. Ibrahim Liman part of the Civilian Joint Taskforce, which assists the military with security against Boko Haram, described events. “Two under-aged girls, aged about 13, […]
