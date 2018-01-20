This 20-Year-Old just won $451m in Lottery 😧

What do you do after you win $451 million in a lottery? Shane Missler immediately retired from his job after finding out he won the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, Telegraph reports. Missler bought 5 tickets at a 7-Eleven for $10 and “had a feeling” he might win. Missler credits positive thinking as the reason […]

The post This 20-Year-Old just won $451m in Lottery 😧 appeared first on BellaNaija.

