This Australian Ad Is So Terrible It’s Turning People Vegan [Video]

People usually respond well to humour in commercials and advertising, but when you miss the mark things can get messy.

Meat and Livestock Australia is a company providing marketing, research and development services to the country’s farmers, and every year they produce an advert singing the virtues of eating meat.

Their latest effort is nothing short of a train wreck, and is so bad that some Ozzies have even threatened to go vegan.

Relax, vegans, we know that’s actually a good thing.

Anyway here’s the Guardian’s summary of what you’re about to watch:

The ad, launched on Thursday…is a West Side Story-inspired musical where duelling gangs chant “left” and “right” in front of a horrified suburban mother. The gangs fight through song before uniting over a plate of chops.

So a plate of chops can solve all the world’s problems, you say? Did these folks learn nothing from Kendall Jenner’s wretched Pepsi ad, which will be remembered as the biggest flop of 2017?

Here’s your ‘how not to advertise’ lesson for the day:

I’m sorry you had to suffer through that but now you know.

Some ‘Stralians took to Twitter to voice their discontent:

I wouldn’t go that far, but I would agree with a ‘take a year off’ opinion.

That’s quite enough out of you, Meat and Livestock Australia.

[source:guardian]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

