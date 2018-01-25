This BBC “How NOT To Sexually Harass Someone” Video Is On The Money

It’s just so tough to know where to draw the line with what constitutes sexual harassment these days, right?

I mean is it not OK to masturbate into a pot plant at a restaurant, a la Harvey Weinstein?

What about whipping it out and having a tug in front of a fellow comedian, a la Louis C.K.?

Sjoe, it’s just a minefield out there. Here to help navigate the murky waters is Rachel Parris on the BBC Two show, The Mash Report.

Pay close attention because there’s a spot test afterwards:

Did we all learn something today? Lekker – test cancelled.

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

