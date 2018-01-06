This Family just Won a House in the Access Bank Family Savings Scheme! You Could be the Next

They are proof that a family that saves together, stays together. All they did was start a Family Savings Scheme and had a cumulative of 300k in their accounts. This helped them qualify for the first mega random selection were they were selected and rewarded with a 4-bedroom terrace family house in Lekki axis. On […]

The post This Family just Won a House in the Access Bank Family Savings Scheme! You Could be the Next appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

