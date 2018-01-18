This Guy Said ‘Gucci Gang’ A Million Times – Watch The End Of His Sesh Here [Video]

If you thought listening to Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” was painful, then just wait for what’s about to hit you.

To raise money for the Red Nose Day charity that supports children living in poverty in the U.S, an American YouTuber livestreamed himself saying “Gucci Gang” one million times.

Seriously.

Every time he said it, he had to click his mouse to keep count.

Graham The Christian kicked off the challenge on December 30, and only finished a couple of days ago when he finally ticked off a million.

Of course Twitter was wathcing:

He has since shared a video showing the last 15 minutes of the livestream and the final 1 000 Gucci Gangs. Watch below – you can go to the 14-minute mark for the emotional conclusion:

Like I said, pain-ful.

Graham The Christian was able to raise over $10 000 (R122 000) for the charity. Cute.

If you have no idea where “Gucci Gang” originated from, take a listen:

Not so bad now, hey?

[source:mashable]

