This Is How A Local Lotto Winner Kept It From His Friends

Tata ma chance, tata ma millions!

In the case of Paul Williams (not his real name in order to protect his identity), it was a case of tata ma R7 million back in August of 2015.

I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be able to shut my trap if I won a chunk of cash like that, but it turns out Paul was slightly better at keeping his win under wraps.

So good, in fact, that as it stands only his mother and sister know about it. Times LIVE spoke to Paul about why he decided to stay mum on the issue, including not telling his boyfriend of two years:

Asked why he has kept it a secret‚ Williams said: “People change [but keeping it a secret] was an easy choice. I will eventually tell him, though. My dream has always been to get out of debt and‚ now that I am out‚ I tell him that my dream is to buy an island. Maybe we will buy it together‚” he chuckled.

Turns out his win came at just the right time, the now 30-year-old at a rather low point when he struck it lucky:

At 27‚ Williams was dealing with a break-up and had mounting debt after losing his job. On his way home from dinner with friends‚ they stopped at a local Spar supermarket and‚ while his friends purchased other items‚ he bought a lottery ticket worth R50. His life changed forever the next morning when he discovered he had won… He and his family headed to the lottery offices in Johannesburg‚ where his win was confirmed. He was offered psychological and financial counselling and‚ two weeks later‚ the money was in his account.

So how do you start to spend your cash without arousing suspicion? Paul says he leads a “modest lifestyle”, although he did buy a second hand Audi TT:

“I still live in the same house. I just made the place nicer and I have someone who now takes care of the garden‚” Williams said. He kept his winnings under wraps by telling his friends that his mother had fixed up the house for him. He explained his new car by saying he had scored a lucrative job… Now‚ he lives off the interest of the money he has saved up as well as some of the profits of his business. “I still save up as much as I can‚” he said. He admits that he enjoys his wealth‚ which he estimates at roughly R20-million. A typical day involves waking up early‚ playing computer games and doing research on new businesses, and then doing work towards an online course he recently started… “I live on a big farm‚ so I also take the dogs for a walk and feed the cattle, but I don’t have to do that and it feels good not to worry about money‚” Williams said. He is now looking into buying property overseas.

Waking up early to play computer games – treat yourself to a lie in, pal.

Also, I fear you don’t have very perceptive friends, Paul.

Enjoy your winnings.

