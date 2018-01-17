This Is The Bestselling Alcohol On Takealot

It’s pink. It’s gin. And it’s oh so delicious.

You might have heard of The Pink Lady Gin.

With a name that references one of Cape Town’s most celebrated hotels, the Cape Town Gin Company has done very, very well.

Pop onto Takealot, hit the “Liquor & Soft Drinks” department, then click “Liquor” on the top right hand column with the “bestselling” sort option and boom, this is what you should find:

Yup, that’s The Pink Lady sitting pretty at the top of the list for only R299. But delivery costs – oh no. Stop it, because if you buy two bottles then delivery is free.

Click here to buy it now and you’ll be sipping on the good stuff before the weekend begins.

Let’s get up close and personal – it’s a bottle you’re going to want to see:

Gorgeous.

If you are unaware of how the Mount Nelson’s connection was established, read below:

Winston Churchill once called the Pink Lady “a most excellent and well-appointed establishment”. Originally built in 1890, its light salmon pink colour has made this hotel an icon in Cape Town for over 100 years.

Oh, Winston.

So is the gin worth it? Well here’s what the experts say:

The Pink Lady Gin is a delightful Gin, infused with Hibiscus flowers and Rose petals, and a heavenly hint of Rose water. Fresh floral aromas on the nose, with rose and Turkish delight on the palate. It is best enjoyed with lots of ice, fresh strawberries and tonic water as a long drink or as a Classic Pink Lady Martini.

And I promise you, it is as delicious as it sounds.

Established in 2015, the Cape Town Gin Company recently launched the premium Cape Town Gin brand that boldly features a range of South African-influenced gins.

Distilled and bottled locally, their three current offerings each play on a uniquely South African theme. Other than The Pink Lady, there’s also the Classic Dry (best served in a classic dry Martini) and Rooibos Red (delicious even as a Sippin’ Gin):

Mmm, you can check out Takealot’s listing of the Classic Dry here and Rooibos Red here.

Caught your attention? Well why not go for a tasting and learn all about them, then?

Situated in Heritage Square, The Cape Town Gin Hidden Door Tasting Room offers gin enthusiasts the chance to taste all three offerings for just R30.

Pop into their shop, situated off Shortmarket Street on the left after heading through HQ’s entrance, and drink to your heart’s desire.

NOTE:

Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 11AM – 6PM

Group tastings can be arranged by prior appointment: [email protected]

If you end up buying a bottle of their gin, you’ll find the cost of the tasting will be waived. Booya.

Otherwise, if none of those options work for you, head over to Cyber Cellar, Makro Online or Yuppiechef to purchase at your heart’s desire.

So easy. So worth it.

