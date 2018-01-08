“This Is Worse Than Terrorism” – Kcee Reacts To Fulani Herdsmen Attacks Across Nigeria

Nigerian Singer, Kcee has reacted to the disturbing news of Fulani Herdsmen incessant killing of innocent people across Nigeria.

According to the Singer who spoke out through his twitter page said, the violent activities of the Fulani Herdsmen are worse than Terrorism.

The Singer also stressed the need for Nigerians to speak out and hold government accountable, stating that they must take action to curb the menace of the Herdsmen in the country.

