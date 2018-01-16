This R370 Million Superyacht Is The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of [Video]

It rocks interiors akin to those you would find in a colonial house located in the middle of the African bush, but the superyacht MINE GAMES is better.

It can sail around the world, you know.

A 62-meter Benetti superyacht built in 2010, it has six staterooms (not bedrooms), an elevator, an open-air gymnasium, a baby grand piano, a beach garage and a helicopter landing pad, reports Biz Journals.

It also has a price tag of $29 950 000 (R370 million).

Here’s what else we know:

The master suite and private salon, situated forward on the main deck, is comprised of a dressing room, office area and large lounge area, his and hers bathrooms and a raised bedroom with open-air skylight. It also has doors that open to the exterior foredeck area. Mine Games is powered by twin MTU 12V4000 diesel engines and can carry 39,000 gallons of fuel. With a cruising speed of 14 knots and a top speed of 16 knots, Mine Games has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Now take a look inside:

Let’s take a closer look at its interior features:

Guest stateroom I:

Guest stateroom II:

Master stateroom:

Guest stateroom II:



Keep dreaming.

How about a rental, though?

Cool, but you’re paying a hefty amount per week as well:

I suppose it was fun to look around.

[source: bizjournal]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

