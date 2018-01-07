 THIS WEEK: MUK probe committee discovers 16,000 ghost students | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

THIS WEEK: MUK probe committee discovers 16,000 ghost students

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

The Makerere University Visitation Committee 2016, led by Deputy Chairperson, Hon. Lady Justice Ketrah Katunguuka handed over their report to President @KagutaMuseveni at our home of Rwakitura in Kiruhuura District, I am pleased to have witnessed the event

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a discovery reminiscent of the ghost soldiers that plagued the UPDF, a visitation committee that was appointed by President Museveni to inquire into the persistent strikes and financial problems of Makerere University discovered that 16,000 students in the enrollment register are unaccounted for.

In its report findings, the committee unearthed shocking discrepancies between the number of students submitted for verification and those who were verified during the headcount.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to the report, the university management presented to the committee student nominal rolls containing 46,128 names for verification categorised as “continuing, newly admitted and graduate students”.

However, it was established that only 29,889 students (65 per cent) were verified during the committee’s headcount exercise as of February, 2017.

The post THIS WEEK: MUK probe committee discovers 16,000 ghost students appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.