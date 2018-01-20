 THIS WEEK: Murder charges on DPP Baguma dropped | Nigeria Today
THIS WEEK: Murder charges on DPP Baguma dropped

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Interdicted Central Police Commander Aaron Baguma is a free man after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped murders charged against him. Principal State Attorney Alex Ojok told Court on Jan.10 that the DPP had on December 21 given instructions to discontinue charges against the commander.

Baguma was arrested and charged in connection with the alleged murder of Donah Katusabe a business woman by a city car dealer Muhammad Ssebuwufu following a disagreement over a car she had purchased.

No reasons were given for the discontinuation of the charges but the constitution gives DPP powers to discontinue a case at any stage before judgment on it is made.

Ssebuwufu and seven others will return to Court on February 06 for trial over murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery for allegedly using sticks and pangas to torture Katusabe to death after she failed to clear Ssebuwufu’s debt of Shs9million after purchasing a car from his Pine Car bond in Kampala.

