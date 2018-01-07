THIS WEEK: Museveni hints on security, fishing in New Year message

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni said the murders of young women in Nansana last year were caused by gaps in security infrastructure in the form of absence of cameras in the towns and along the high-ways and also inadequate forensic equipment.

Museveni said the government had earlier prioritized fighting rebel groups like LRA and ADF and subsequently Police fell short in curbing crime.

He promised that government would improve on forensic equipment. The president also said the government had fought illegal fishing in 2017 since the UPDF was deployed on the lakes in February 2017.

Museveni said he would meet MPs from the islands and landing sites on January 15 for further discussions on the issue.

