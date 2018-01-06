Thomas Lemar tops Liverpool’s wanted list as Reds look to fill Philippe Coutinho void – Liverpool Echo
Liverpool Echo
Thomas Lemar tops Liverpool's wanted list as Reds look to fill Philippe Coutinho void
Coutinho set for £142m Barcelona deal – but how will Jurgen Klopp fill the void left by Brazilian? Share; Comments. By. Ian Doyle. 17:54, 6 JAN 2018; Updated 18:48, 6 JAN 2018. Sport. Video Loading. Video Unavailable. Click to playTap to play. The …
FanView: Jurgen Klopp Can Mould Riyad Mahrez Into the Perfect Coutinho Replacement for Liverpool
Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson wants Riyad Mahrez as Philippe Coutinho's replacement
Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez
