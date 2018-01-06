Those Who Shaped 2017 (II)

Ali Modu Sheriff

Former factional National

Chairman of PDP

The Spoiler Who Lost the Plot

For the greater part of 2017, it was as if the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, was destined for the grave and a certain Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno State, would serve as the undertaker. Sheriff had emerged as a factional national chairman of the party slugging it out with the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mohammed Makarfi, who had the support of governors on the party’s platform. All efforts for Sheriff to step down did not work. In fact, many believed, and rightly so, that he was a mole of the ruling APC in the PDP sent to perpetually keep the party in crisis.

It took the pronouncement of the Supreme Court for Sheriff to be eased out and a new life breathed to the party. Since then, he has hardly been heard or seen in public. If there was one politician who played the role of a spoiler in 2017, it was Ali Modu Sheriff.

Senator Dino Melaye

Kogi West Senatorial District

A fighter on Many Fronts

Senator Dino Melaye has a history of controversy. It seems it is his second nature and 2017, he did not fail to court controversy throughout the year. Earlier in the year, Melaye had shot a ‘selfie’ video in Yoruba language challenging anyone who wanted to fight him to come forward so he could take a double portion of punishment. Not long after that, Melaye claimed he had escaped an assassination attempt planned by his political opponents in the state. A local government chairman and a couple of others were arrested and charged to court with the presiding judge mysteriously dying earlier in the week.

Apparently being pushed by the state government who does not see eye to eye with Melaye, a recall process was initiated against the controversial senator but was dead on arrival as fictitious names were used to indicate that his constituents had signed on his recall.

And when this was going, stories started making the rounds that he did not graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as he claimed. He had to start showing his certificate across any media he could lay his hands on.

For Melaye, a year could not be busier than 2017.

Babatunde Raji Fashola

Minister of Power, Works and Housing

No Light for the man in Charge of Light

Babatunde Raji Fashola, by Nigerian standards, did well as Lagos State governor for eight years between 2007 and 2015 but by now he would have realised, as they say on the streets, that talk is cheap. Fashola had claimed, in those giddy days of electioneering, when APC, his party, felt they had answers to every of the nation’s problems, that any government that could not provide electricity for the populace had no reason to be in power. As if the president wanted him to prove his mettle, he was named as the minister of power, housing and works. A massive assignment no doubt and Fashola has now realised that it is always easy to pontificate when outside the corridors of power where responsibilities are given to you.

If there is one thing Fashola gave Nigerians in 2017, it is plenty of excuses. It will be in his best interest if some of the assignments are taken from him in 2018

Senator Adetunji Adeleke

Osun West Senatorial District

The Dancing Senator

When he brother and former governor of Osun State, Isiaka Adeleke, died and rumour had it that he was poisoned, Senator Adetunji Adeleke, knew that he a date with history. He never wanted to leave PDP but the APC, his brother’s and his party, would not give him the ticket. He moved to the PDP and the latter accepted him with open arms. And that was it. He cleared the election and it was the day he was declared the winner that he showed Nigerians that he had another great skill: dancing.

Senator Adeleke, since he assumed office, has never missed an opportunity to show his fellow citizens that King David would envy him when it comes to dancing. He can easily say 2017 was his year of dancing.

Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation

Big National Assignment, Massive Local Distraction

The former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has a very big national assignment on his hands. He is the minister of transportation which means that he is in charge of the nation’s aviation industry, rail lines and waterways. But if there is any area Amaechi had made headlines more in 2017 than these sectors, it is in the local politics of his home state, Rivers. Amaechi has never hidden his disdain for the current governor and former political associate, Nyesom Wike. Apart from this, Amaechi desperately wants to win Rivers State to show that he has a strong home base and he also likes to prove that he is the de facto political godfather of the state. But the battle has not been easy.

Just recently, he lost another of his strong political associate, Magnus Abe, a senator, who decamped to the rival PDP. Abe wants to be governor, Amaechi would have none of it.

While the nation’s transport sector begs for his attention, Amaechi is more interested in his Rivers State local politics. But for his loyalty, rumours have it that he would, once again, be in charge of Buhari’s re-election campaign come next year.

Lawal Musa Daura

Director-General, Department of State Security

No Secret about the Secret Policeman

If there was one year the Department of State Security, DSS, faced a lot of challenges and public spat, it was 2017. It started when it was discovered that the agency made some recruitment that was heavily lopsided facing a certain section of the country. Mainly, the year saw many Nigerians questioning the intelligence capabilities of the agency in the sense that many expected skirmishes across that claimed hundreds of lives to have been nipped in the bud.

Beyond this is the agency’s incessant spats with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the power of prosecution of those handed corruption charges with the EFCC claiming the DSS was not sharing intelligence materials with it.

In 2018, Nigerians can only wish they have a more pro-active DSS.

Dr. Mike Adenuga

Chairman of Globacom

The Beat Goes On

He is an enigmatic multibillionaire businessman who is both known and unseen. He is one of the continent’s richest men and he spent 2017 expanding his business empire, especially in the area of telecommunications. His Glo network continued to grow during the year and his dream of underwater cable linking the rest of West Africa is on.

While many continue to criticise him for micro-managing such a massive business empire, the Ijebu-Ode born business mogul seems to care less.

