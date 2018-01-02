 Thousands pour into Cape Town’s CBD for Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Thousands pour into Cape Town’s CBD for Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade – News24

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Thousands pour into Cape Town's CBD for Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade
News24
Minstrels have taken to the streets of Cape Town to celebrate the annual Kaapse Klopse festival on 'Tweede Nuwejaar'. What To Read Next. Police open inquest into Table Mountain climbing deaths · Fourteen injured in chemical spill in Cape Town · Bodies
Valhalla Park fire victims start rebuilding their homesEyewitness News
In South Africa, January 2 is the Second New Year — for a reasonThe Indian Express
Cape Town's Kaapse Klopse in full swingeNCA
Independent Online –Citizen –Times LIVE –Brinkwire (press release)
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.