 Thousands storm P-Harcourt Govt House, endorse Wike for re-election – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Thousands storm P-Harcourt Govt House, endorse Wike for re-election – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 18, 2018


Thousands storm P-Harcourt Govt House, endorse Wike for re-election
No fewer than 15,000 non-indigenes living and doing business in Rivers State, yesterday, endorsed the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, for a second term. Wike. This came as Wike urged Nigerians irrespective of their linguistic and religious
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

