Two feared dead as police, Shi'ites clash in Kaduna
The Punch
Two feared dead as police, Shi'ites clash in Kaduna
The Punch
Shiite members protesting the continued detention of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Kaduna on Thursday… PHOTO: Godwin Isenyo File photo. Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna. Two members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as 'Shi'ites' were reportedly …
