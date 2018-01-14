 Three reasons you should sleep commando | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three reasons you should sleep commando

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Health, Uganda | 0 comments

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | It turns out a little nudity at night is good as it lowers your body temperature and, in the process, shifts your sleep to the deeper stages you need to feel truly rested, according to research.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

You might also lose weight because, a cool environment at night was found to change men’s body fat composition; reducing white fat – which is associated with obesity – and increasing brown fat, which burns energy to create heat. This ignites your metabolism, making it easier to lose weight.

Finally, giving yourself some air has benefits “all over”. It also help breathing “down there”, according to Ronald Blatt, a gynecologist at Manhattan Center for Vaginal Surgery.

The post Three reasons you should sleep commando appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.