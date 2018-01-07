Thrills at the Calabar Carnival 2017 – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Thrills at the Calabar Carnival 2017
The Nation Newspaper
SUCCEEDING the events of the three pre-carnival rehearsals, the Dry Run, the biggest street party in Africa, and Carnival Calabar, delegations from 18 African and foreign countries, including Nigeria, made Calabar, capital of Cross Rivers State, the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!