Time To Meet Davido’s Latest Girlfriend "Chioma Avril Rowland" – Seems She Will Be A Babymama Soon

Nigeria singer and father of two, David Adeleke aka Davido seems to have fallen in love yet again. I don’t why I called it love because we know what can only come out of Davido’s love is “babymama things”.

Question is, will Davido marry this one?

The singer has been screaming for all all to hear that he has a girlfriend, he also made her name available, an indication that he is indeed swept of his feet. Hope he won’t land with his head sha. Celebrity and marriages; will they ever last?

Davido has taken his girl Chioma on two shopping sprees, to Dubai and Paris, spoiling her with expensive gifts. He has also indicated his desire to have a son with her to compliment his two other children… Girls.

Well, the young beauty is Chioma Avril Rowland, a 300 Level student of Babcock University. According to insiders, Chioma is also besotted with Davido and his 30Billion, so much that she is willing to do anything for him including missing school and repeating a year!