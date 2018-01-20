Time To Shift Emphasis From White Collar Job
The problem of youth unemployment is palpably evident in Nigeria. Every year, thousands of graduates are turned out from institutions of higher learning, with no jobs to engage them. They are littered among hawkers and Okada (commercial motorcycle) riders in the society. Ordinarily, this army of unemployed graduates would have gotten jobs in some enterprises […]
The post Time To Shift Emphasis From White Collar Job appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
