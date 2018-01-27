Timely Intervention Of Niger Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello Saved Two Students From Hoodlums Who Attacked Them With Weapons (Graphic Photos)

The timely intervention of Niger Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello saved the lives of two students of Army Day Secondary School Minna who were attacked by some hoodlums while returning home from school; from bleeding to death on Friday. The attack occurred in front of the Niger State College of Education, Minna. The Governor who was on […]

The post Timely Intervention Of Niger Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello Saved Two Students From Hoodlums Who Attacked Them With Weapons (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

