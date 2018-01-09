Tinder Trying To Shed Its Hook-Up Image With New Ad – ‘Invention Of Together’ [Video]

I imagine those Capetonians making use of Tinder are having a bumper festive season, because we all know that now is the perfect time to be looking for, um, love.

The ‘dating’ app has a rather mixed reputation, with a number of now famous hit pieces over the last few years decrying the hook-up culture, but it looks like they’re trying to change that.

Enter their new ad, ‘Invention of Together’, which tries to show that the app is about finding a real connection.

The spot was put together by production company Buck, over in Los Angeles, with this from Adweek:

Buck used physical sets with computer generated characters, which required a month of shooting and eight weeks of postproduction. Tinder plans to roll the spot out online in various markets, according to Buck. It already debuted online in South Korea at the end of December. “Tinder came to us with the concept,” said Ryan Honey, executive creative director at Buck in Los Angeles. “They wanted to create a brand spot that shed a bit of a different light on Tinder and was more about people coming together. It’s more about this history of relationships throughout mankind.”

Here’s one for all of those people who include ‘not interested in hook-ups’ in their Tinder bios:

If I had to guess what happened next, I would say he sent her an unsolicited dick pic.

[source:adweek]

