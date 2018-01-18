 Tinubu breaks silence on herdsmen killings | Nigeria Today
Tinubu breaks silence on herdsmen killings

Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Former Lagos state Governor, Bola Tinubu, has finally spoken on herdsmen killings nationwide. Tinubu, in a paper he delivered at the Daily Trust dialogue, urged government to establish a relief and rehabilitation program for families and communities that have been so grievously harmed. Represented by a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Olawale Edun, […]

