Tinubu: Nigeria has become a cruel playground

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says Nigeria has become a cruel playground where the fears and concerns of the average person get exploited but their interests never get promoted.

Tinubu made this known in an address at the annual Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja. Tinubu who was represented by a former commissioner for finance in Lagos State, Olawale Edun said Nigerians must rise up and insist that elections do not return to beinga games played by a well-heeled elite while the rest of the nation is left to struggle and starve.

He said the people must resist all appeals to unthinking passions and old prejudices and adhere to “what our conscience reveals as the best path to good governance for all.”

He said winning the political contest can never be an end in itself but the inevitable sequel to an election is for the winner to assume the sobering burden of governance.

He said as a progressive, he believe that the nation should be embarking on deep and impactful reforms, by creating more jobs, providing social policy initiatives and building an infrastructure befitting a leading nation.

“What comes afterwards – governance – is much more vital than politics, for governance determines how we shall live.

“They see the nation not as object of loyalty but as the most available platform to realize their personal aims. In their minds, Nigeria is lesser than their ever expanding ambitions; because they view Nigeria as a game, their politics is but a game within a game.

“Rather than becoming a joyous nation, Nigeria has become a cruel playground where the fears and concerns of the average person get exploited but their interests never get promoted.

“For example, we must reform the current fuel subsidy regime. At this stage it causes more problems than it cures. Bottlenecks of long fuel queues, erratic supply, resultant economic dislocations for consumers from lack of fuel and the corrupt practices of trade insiders undermine the good intentions upon which the subsidy is based.

“Currently, the subsidy does not benefit the average person. It sweetly profits the elites who manipulate the programme to their own advantage. We need to allow market forces to more directly determine price. We need to open the now closed market to more suppliers. In this way, we may better harmonise supply and demand, where they do the most sustainable economic good.”

