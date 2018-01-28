Tinubu to be buried January 30 in Lagos – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Tinubu to be buried January 30 in Lagos
Daily Post Nigeria
The late former Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu, will be buried on January 30. Tinubu, the Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperative to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, slumped and died on Thursday in the Epe area of Lagos …
Dalung, NFF, LMC mourns Deji Tinubu
Reminiscences with Adeseye Ogunlewe
Lagos Sports Commission holds tribute for Tinubu at Teslim
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!