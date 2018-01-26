 Tiwa Savage Hints At Collaboration With International Singer, Omarion | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiwa Savage Hints At Collaboration With International Singer, Omarion

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage is all the way up in the music industry this year as she announces a big collaboration with international Singer, Omarion.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal her next music project which happen to involve Omarion. She shared the photo of herself with the singer and wrote;

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Hmmmm should I let them know the next and final video from the SugarCane EP 🤔
@1omarion what do you think?
Tiwa Savage X Omarion 🔥🔥🔥

See her pot below;

The post Tiwa Savage Hints At Collaboration With International Singer, Omarion appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.