Tiwa Savage joins the league of House Owner

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian popular artist, Tiwa Savage ended 2017 on a very good note. She joined the league of Land Lady before ending 2017.

The mother of one shared the news on her instagram page. She announced the house was bought by Cash. The House is located on the Island part of Lagos State.

Sharing the pictures of the building, she wrote : 2017 I bought my First House. 

