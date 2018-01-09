To Aniekeme Finbar and my other friends in the glass house

Before we forget the narratives and mislead many who look up to us. Before we regret not saying anything and allow lies to become the truth. Let me bring in the judge to halt proceedings and remind us of our true identity.

During a meeting in Ekiti State few years ago before Gov. Ayodele Fayose re-election, I did raise an observation which was well noted by all parties concerned. In my speech, I clearly differentiate between politics and development, and between politics of development and development of politics, and we concluded that Politics should be at least 80% responsibility of the Political party, while the governor focus more on development and just complement the 20% for efficiency.

The duties of the SA, SSA, Commissioners and other aide of the governor according to our submission then was to promote the developmental agenda of the governor, while the party promote the political agenda of the governor.

We frowned seriously then against government agencies waiting for a call to action before unveiling the developmental agenda of the governor. From my view, the developmental agenda of the governor is something that everyone must be conversant with, and should be updated at least weekly.

I have received many calls from my friends in the west asking for my stand on what Akpabio said or didn’t say, like I told them, Senator Akpabio is the Political leader of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, he has the right to speak for the people of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district. It is his duty to tell the governor you have done well, more still has to be done, Senator Bassey Albert, Nelson Effiong, Obong Attah, etc can equally do same, this is the year of election.

Telling the governor you have not done well in regards to the hotel in Ikot Ekpene is a fact, but beyond that, Hon. Akan Okon commissioner for housing and special duties during a media hangout December last year informed some media professional on the true state of things concerning the project.

I don’t want you to be at the fence, silence is never an option, so if you think, Udom had done well, blow your trumpet and spread the news, if you think he had not done well, let us hear your story.

But Before we lose focus on our collective task and allow our little difference to cloud our judgement, let me remind us of the sins we must table before the gods.

I was told that our fore-fathers were asleep when the Federal Government laid a pipe from South-South to Kaduna State to build a refinery, whereas the money they used for laying the pipe would have been enough to build two refinery here and they didn’t do anything.

I was told that our fore-fathers were asleep when ExxonMobil build a reservoir in our land to destroy our farmlands and water bodies and travelled comfortably to build a mansion in Lagos, sowing in Akwa Ibom and reaping in Akwa Ibom to maintain their mansions in Lagos.

Today I am well aware that while we pretend to be sleeping, even with our status as the number one state that feed the whole nation, the Federal Government instead of supporting the development of Ibom deep seaport has started building a dry seaports in Kaduna… let it be known that Kaduna has no stream nor a river yet the federal government has intensify plans to establish a dry port there.

Today I am well aware that we don’t have an NNPC kiosk or a DPR kiosk in Akwa Ibom and to say the least it is shameful that ExxonMobil keep thinking of us as a place of exploitation not a place of development and we are not doing anything.

Today, I am well aware that while we are the number producer of oil feeding the entire nation, we don’t have up to 5% workforce in NNPC.

I don’t want to go on because I am very angry.

So dear friends, let us rise up and think of how to tell ExxonMobil and the federal government that enough is enough, even if it means blowing up everything related to oil in our state if nothing is done this year by the Federal Government concerning our seaports, the relocation of ExxonMobil office to Uyo, the building of NNPC and DPR office in Uyo.

