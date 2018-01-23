To Keshi, We miss you

Stephen Keshi would have been 56 today.

Today Google celebrate him and we remember him.

Born on January 23rd 1962, Keshi was a football Icon, a legend and a great inspiration to many. He was the captain of the Nigerian national team that won the 1994 African cup of nation. As a coach he qualified Togo to their first ever FIFA world cup appearance and won the African nation cup in 2013 for Nigeria.

Today we miss him, today we celebrate. He was our friend and our brother.

Rest on Keshi

You are not forgotten.

Today we celebrate the life of Nigerian football icon Stephen Keshi. The beautiful game took Keshi all over the world, as a player and coach. Happy Birthday Big Boss. #StephenKeshi #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/KIwPtDopCi

— Google in Africa (@googleafrica) January 23, 2018

