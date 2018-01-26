 Today’s Noisemakers: Adekunle Gold, Denola Grey, Wale Adetona [The Dorcas-Taxify-driver edition] | Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Adekunle Gold, Denola Grey, Wale Adetona [The Dorcas-Taxify-driver edition]

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

It’s another rape allegation again. But, this time we are getting two sides of one story.

Miss Dorcas Fapson narrated her ordeal with a driver on the Taxify platform. She had ordered a ride and one thing led to another, the driver was trying to get her out of his car, probably rough-handling her, she sprayed him, seized his keys and as he was trying to get it back, they began struggling.

Her account says he tried to kidnap and rape her, the driver’s says she was a ritualist because she had made some calls in a local dialect.

A video she posted:

His response:

1. Dorcas’ defenders

 

 

2. The outright angry ones

3. The ones asking questions

4. Some with the opinions

5. What about this?

6. Similar story

7. Let’s settle down a bit

Hmmm… and so await the outcome of the investigation, if there is an ongoing one.

This post was syndicated from YNaija.

