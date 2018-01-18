Today’s Noisemakers: Banky W, Donald Trump, Yemi Kale, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad reacts to a report by Reuters saying President Muhammadu Buhari does not know if he will seek re-election in 2019:

This report from @Reuters is NOT true, President @MBuhari didn’t grant any radio interview where he talked about 2019 election, for Mr. President, it’s too early to start talking about next year elections when there are so many important and pressing issues on his desk. https://t.co/BkUGdVwGxd — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 18, 2018

2. Donald Trump

US President has still not dropped the intention to build a US-Mexican border wall.

We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country. We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

3. Shehu Sani

The Presidency once gave an order & a dateline for the arrest of the BH leader,the order went to the planet Mars:We at the Senate now gave the IG an order & a dateline for the arrest of the Killer Herdsmen.Hope ours will not shoot to the Planet Neptune or Venus or Jupiter. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 18, 2018

We all know orders are always and gloriously ignored in Nigeria. It is just pitiful.

We also remember the Police IG’s order to remove checkpoints from roads across Nigeria, what do we have?

3. Banky W

Quick question. Where is Santi Cazorla?

So, a Twitter user wants Santiago Cazorla back on his feet, playing alongside…

Pep Guardiola and I are Birthday mates. Happy Birthday to the best manager in the world. . As for you Mr Wenger all I want for my birthday is- Welbeck to West Brom! Mhki in , A new CB. Aubameyang and Santiago Carzola fit. Get it. — David (@UyiDm2) January 18, 2018

But, Banky W has a counter reply:

Love him as much as you do, but I don't think Cazorla is ever gonna play a full season again. Doubt if he will ever even wear the shirt. https://t.co/hjMZC6IRTN — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 18, 2018

4. Lynxxx

This still happens?

It is just despicable.

5. Timi Dakolo

Is this for President Muhammadu Buhari?

Well, an unconfirmed report says he does not know yet if ge will seek re-election. Unconfirmed because Bashir Ahmad says the Radio interview never happened.

But, of course, we understand that African leaders always want to hold on to power. So, yes. Just like his ‘colleagues’, he will want ‘to complete the projects he has started’.

6. Yemi Kale

I have said this many many times. A drop in inflation does not mean prices dropped. That would be deflation. A drop in inflation rate means a drop in the speed of the rise in price. It rose but not as fast as before. It’s not complicated https://t.co/kSBLz71s2K — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) January 18, 2018

He was reacting to this:

"Nigeria just witnessed the first major decline in food inflation since it started increasing in November 2014.." Are Food Prices Really Dropping in Nigeria? The NBS Latest Report says so: https://t.co/m3bqIc9eZr pic.twitter.com/4WTaoZsoGG — Pep Naija (@pepnaija) January 18, 2018

