 Today’s Noisemakers: Banky W, Donald Trump, Yemi Kale, others | Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Banky W, Donald Trump, Yemi Kale, others

Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad reacts to a report by Reuters saying President Muhammadu Buhari does not know if he will seek re-election in 2019:

2. Donald Trump

US President has still not dropped the intention to build a US-Mexican border wall.

3. Shehu Sani

We all know orders are always and gloriously ignored in Nigeria. It is just pitiful.

We also remember the Police IG’s order to remove checkpoints from roads across Nigeria, what do we have?

3. Banky W

Quick question. Where is Santi Cazorla?

So, a Twitter user wants Santiago Cazorla back on his feet, playing alongside…

But, Banky W has a counter reply:

4. Lynxxx

This still happens?

It is just despicable.

5. Timi Dakolo

YOU DONT MEAN IT..SO YOU MEAN WE SHOULD VOTE FOR YOU AGAIN IN 2019?

A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on

Is this for President Muhammadu Buhari?

Well, an unconfirmed report says he does not know yet if ge will seek re-election. Unconfirmed because Bashir Ahmad says the Radio interview never happened.

But, of course, we understand that African leaders always want to hold on to power. So, yes. Just like his ‘colleagues’, he will want ‘to complete the projects he has started’.

6. Yemi Kale

He was reacting to this:

