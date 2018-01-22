Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Bruce, Kate Henshaw, Piers Morgan, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Debonair Doctor

My classmate just died from Lassa Fever. Guess what your Federal Government is doing… Near nothing. Guess what other hospitals are doing to make sure they curtail the spread. Nothing actually. If i survive this outbreak, guess who is leaving the country… Yep, me! — BAE (@DebonairDoctor) January 21, 2018

What happens when there’s a failed system and the concerned authorities only look away.

2. Ben Murray-Bruce

Talking about the outspoken APC Senator, Shehu Sani…

Senator @ShehuSani is an asset to Nigeria and a pride to the @NGRSenate. I have traveled all over Nigeria and very few Nigerians can match his intellect. If APC doesn’t want him, the @OfficialPDPNig wants him. Nigeria wants him. Democracy needs him. He’s a specimen of patriotism! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 22, 2018

3. Aisha Yesufu

Neither APC nor PDP deserve it. It's people who have character, competence and capacity That deserve our vote. Time to vote individually #NoMoreSakItsDaddaya#RedCardToAPCAndPDP@focusnigeria — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 22, 2018

The Red Card Movement is really growing into a larger community.

It has become a community of people who want good governance and have seen that the APC and the PDP are all just a recycled community.

We hope its doesn’t end up like other social media movements like the #EndSARS that is now history.

4. Kate Henshaw

Fuel queues oooooo…..

Na wa!!!

E be like wound wey no wan heal….

Make govt epp us oooo….

— Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) January 22, 2018

The question that comes to mind is…”what about all the committees set up to ensure fuel queues do not reappear? What about the National Assembly (although always reactionary) that kept “meeting with the NNPC chairman and Minister of State for Petroleum”?

Then, are we still going to hear words like “sabotage”?

5. Piers Morgan

I cried when @ThierryHenry left Arsenal.

Tears rolled down my face, I curled into a ball of fury & devastation & I was inconsolable for weeks.

It was like a bereavement, only he was still alive. Awful.

Sanchez? No tears. I'm already over it. pic.twitter.com/Ht5lMdrhFl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 22, 2018

Morgan is sure not happy Alexis Sanchez left Arsenal. He has been talking about it all day!!

6. Kelvin Kellman

@MrAyeDee I've followed you for a while and I've come to realise that you're everything wrong with humanity. EVERYTHING. — Kelvin Kellman (@kellykellman) January 22, 2018

Replying to:

Not a member of @MBuhari's family, but as an outsider, I think it is shameful that the wife and daughter seem to be ridiculing and humiliating their husband/father in public over politics. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 22, 2018

Even Stella Obasanjo who was allegedly being slapped around by Olusegun behind closed doors played her position and did not attempt to embarrass him in public. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 22, 2018

