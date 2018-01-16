Today’s Noisemakers: Don Jazzy, Bisi Alimi, the attack on activism in Nigeria, others
Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Mr Smart
Still on the sex doll trend.
Only Esau-like men who do not value what belongs to them, the beautiful living women God has made for them, for their enzoyment value sex doll.
— MR SMART (@Smartnoys) January 16, 2018
2. Mister Praise
What kind of comparison is this?
Twitter we need to answer this age long debate that has caused chaos and factions in the football world for ages
Who is the greatest footballer of all time
RT for Lingard
LIKE for Pele. pic.twitter.com/DQZPspSkU2
— JUDAH (@Mister_Praise) January 16, 2018
It’s not funny though.
3. Laflare
We all know January has like fifteen weeks.
January is hard really
this morning while i was chilling in my house aguy appeared, trying to sell acat to me when i refused and told him that i dont have rats in my house, he begged me to jst buy a cat and he will bring me rats later in the afternoon
— Laflare (@andyLaflare_) January 16, 2018
THis just gives an example.
4. Don Jazzy
So Don Jazzy posted an image, asking a question so fans give their opinion but this did not go down well with one of the ladies in the picture.
I love being body shamed and slandered by Nigerian musicians.
Thank you for being horrible @DONJAZZY. Hope it’s worth it! pic.twitter.com/cQ8yvLnBiF
— THE SLUMFLOWER (@theslumflower) January 15, 2018
Don Jazzy, has however, apologized.
Wasn’t my intention to do that. Post has been deleted immediately. Pls accept my sincere apology.
— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) January 16, 2018
5. Jeff Phillips
On this Twitter, @segalink, at a time not too long ago, daily vigorously defended Mrs Jonathan concerning “her” seized billions. Today, he’s an activist, an advocate for good governance who is being celebrated.
The most confused persons on earth must have to be from Nigeria
— Souljah (@jeffphilips1) January 16, 2018
6. Bisi Alimi
I am going to be 43 tomorrow and I have never wanted a dog as much as I wanted one now. What is this called?
— Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) January 16, 2018
