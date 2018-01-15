Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Osi Suave, others [The #SexDoll Edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Miss Incredible

This might be true though, because eventually the guy might want to go back to a “woman” for real life companionship but his previous “relationship” with a doll though. [We can discuss this].

The only issue I have with this sex doll is that it might produce more perverted men who won't know how to treat women right. We have made significant progress with the woke movement and I would hate for things to go back to how they used to be. #JustSaying #sexdoll — miss incredible (@SugarButter_JAY) January 15, 2018

A counter argument:

But come to think of it with #SexDoll no more RAPE!!! pic.twitter.com/DmAeTBEQBm — stamford & trafford (@Potam88) January 15, 2018

2. Stylish

For being fine, yes.

For not getting an STD, yes.

For always being in the mood, No. It’s inanimate, it cannot breathe. It cannot have mood. However, it might mean that the doll is always readily available.

For not taking his money… that depends on when it is a complete doll without batteries.

Sex Doll is fine..

Sex Will give me no STD.

Sex Doll won't get jealous..

Sex Doll is always in the mood..

Sex Doll won't take my money..

Be like #Sexdoll…

Who's getting me one for Valentine pic.twitter.com/Z1j4fnbR4B — Stylish (@mshvma) January 15, 2018

Similarly…

Doesn't get mental breakdowns,

Doesn't age,

Doesn't need health insurance,

Doesn't hate your pets,

Doesn't get lifestyle related diseases,

Doesn't get STDs,

Doesn't screw around,

Knows it's place,

Doesn't need timeouts,

Doesn't talk during Netflix's. #sexdoll — Fantastic Caifu (@Rainbow_Caifu) January 15, 2018

And this…

Might just stop dating women and spending sso much much on slay queens rather get a sex doll once off purchase and you are good!#sexdoll — My hoe now out! (@IshmaelRose2) January 15, 2018

And more:

I hear the sex doll even moans Ha Better than these babes that will be doing hash hashhhhh hasssshhhhh — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 15, 2018

#SexDoll is here to save y'all grumpy, tired, lazy & sad ladies in relationships. We were actually tired of your "men are dogs" choir. *Sips from single ladies glass* — dahxeh (@dahxeh) January 15, 2018

#Sexdoll won’t ask for mobile money #no postinor 2 for #sexdoll #sexdoll will never say I’m not in the mood #sexdoll will never say I’m in my menses #sexdoll is always ready for the d*** GBU DOLL — Guyguyhene (@guyguyhene) January 15, 2018

3. Gator

Ok, this one says he will continue to masturbate until he acquires the money to buy a sex doll.

Then, he continues with the expenses and emotional ‘attachments’ of having a girlfriend. Really?

I think we should outline why we need a real human being in the first place. Maybe, that will inconspicuously outline the supposed advantages of a sex doll.

The "they can't afford it" argument doesn't hold all we need is vaseline while we save the money we would have spent on weaves, transport, data and even emotional blackmail will go towards a long term investment #sexdoll — Gator (@dkofi_s) January 15, 2018

But…

Im not for #SexDoll. To be serious, when you follow logic. You kinda knew there soon will be a time, now, when man too wull start asking i can do this and that for myself. So what do i need a woman for? As women asked prior — #TrashBlackMan (@gala_tweets) January 15, 2018

Sex dolls don't squirt nd Cum, there's no feeling better than that during sex You Guys including @Osi_Suave Buying This #sexdoll are all Mad nd Ignorant pic.twitter.com/bUNkCTTGzo — TChidera (@9jaSlayqueen) January 15, 2018

LOL. So you wan take duracell batteries replace women? Oya choose doll oh make we get more space for here. https://t.co/OV1gkmpnLO — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 15, 2018

Most of the guys tweeting in support of the sex dolls are not even gonna buy it but y’all should go on and enjoy your RTs and likes since it makes you happy. — Ello bae (@mamacita567) January 15, 2018

4. Motho

Well… this is just a religious point of view.

God made Adam ang Eve

He did not make Adam and Dolly. #SexDoll #sexdollswont #sexdolls — Motho wa Straight (@masiakmc) January 15, 2018

5. Oladeji Raymond

There’s really no comparison.

Every coin has two sides.

No matter what, I wouldn’t compare a genuinely intelligent and beautiful woman to a doll. The drama and attitude comes with the package. There’s a price for everything! #sexdoll — Oladeji Raymond (@raymondeji) January 15, 2018

6. KraksTV

7. Kabelo

White Supremacy?

How do you input unnecessary meanings into such things?

Besides, these things are mostly imported. No Aba made yet.

#SexDoll or a white sex doll? Why is everybody assuming all people wanna have sex with a white doll? Even the tone of a sex doll is perpetuating stereotypes of superiority. — KabeloWaka (@kabeloWaka2) January 15, 2018

8. Yoli

Subbing broke guys?

I can't entertain a topic about sex dolls that cost thousands of US Dollars with people who currently have onions in their fridge. Not everything is for you. — Yoli (@aNameToCarry) January 15, 2018

9. Philani

These guys!

10. Porsche

Good question!

#SexDoll so after the men ejaculate in it, they still have to pack the sperm out pic.twitter.com/Wldf54iLr7 — porshextacey (@xtacei) January 15, 2018

11. Nkem

Exactly.

Do more, not complain that guys might now prefer dolls.

They said the #SexDoll can automatically send you nudes when they detect your Stress level on your smart watch or Smart Band Ladies we have to do more

— Zipporah | Nkem (@Z_Tetteh) January 15, 2018

