 Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Tolu Ogunlesi, Victor Asemota [Paddy Adenuga edition] | Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Tolu Ogunlesi, Victor Asemota [Paddy Adenuga edition]

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Paddy Adenuga, son of Mike Adenuga, narrated his real life story and the internet has gone abuzz with tales of what they have learnt, what can be done better, what others should learn and so on.

1. Omojuwa

Omojuwa, offline?

2. Jaja

3. Agono

4. Those that drew inspiration

5. Those that have opinions

6. Tolu Ogunlesi

7. Those shrugging their shoulders

8.  Victor Asemota

9. Seyi Law

Keyword: dedication.

10. Nedu

Really brilliant.

11. Dami Elebe

True. He fought through it, “he forged ahead”.

12. Wale Gates

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

