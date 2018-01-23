Today’s Noisemakers: Remi Adekoya, Ben Murray-Bruce, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Kayode Ogundamisi

Reacting to Obasanjo’s letter and pointing out a few things…

Olusegun Okikiola Obasanjo made valid points against @MBuhari and I hope @AsoRock does not dismiss those points, but Obasanjo failed to list one important failure of Buhari as @NGRPresident and that is that rogues such as Obasanjo are still walking free with their massive loot. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) January 23, 2018

2. Oby Ezekwesili

Thanks friends. We have left the FCT Police Command. Tomorrow morning, WE SHALL continue with our .@BBOG_Nigeria #BBOGMarchToTheVilla that was FLAGRANTLY and LAWLESSLY INTERRUPTED by the @PoliceNG today. WE REFUSE THAT ANYONE SHOULD INFRINGE ON OUR CONSTITUTIONAL FREEDOMS. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

So, the Nigerian Police, on the orders of whoever, arrested members of the BBOG movement, including Dr Oby Ezekwesili and we cannot ask why anymore, we only have to join hands and ensure these people do not continue to attempt to silence supposed opposition.

The BBOG movement is only asking for the release of the Chibok girls and every other Nigerian that has been whisked away by insurgents! Is that too much to ask?

The FG of President .@MBuhari instructed the IG of @PoliceNG to DETAIN ME AND OTHER MEMBERS of @BBOG_Nigeria here at the Unity Fountain. Police men and women have BUILT AN IMPREGNABLE WALL and LOCKED ME IN. I have asked them more than 30 times to LET ME OUT and they REFUSED. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

3. Ben Murray Bruce

The killers of a young Nigerian killed in South Africa has been arrested within 72 hours by the S African police. But back home in Nigeria, the killers of 73 people murdered in Benue haven’t even been identified much less arrested. Let the Giant of Africa soberly reflect on this. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 23, 2018

4. Remi Adekoya

Last week, someone in my fam had operation in Nigeria. Best hospital in state. Light goes off mid-operation. 30m b4 gen came on. Luckily, surgeon kept her alive. Everyday story in . Some insist "Nigeria will get there".

Does anyone even remember where "there" is anymore? — Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) January 23, 2018

The punch line… “Does anyone even remember where ‘there’ is anymore”?

