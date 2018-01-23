 Today’s Noisemakers: Remi Adekoya, Ben Murray-Bruce, others | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Remi Adekoya, Ben Murray-Bruce, others

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1. Kayode Ogundamisi

Reacting to Obasanjo’s letter and pointing out a few things…

2. Oby Ezekwesili

So, the Nigerian Police, on the orders of whoever, arrested members of the BBOG movement, including Dr Oby Ezekwesili and we cannot ask why anymore, we only have to join hands and ensure these people do not continue to attempt to silence supposed opposition.

The BBOG movement is only asking for the release of the Chibok girls and every other Nigerian that has been whisked away by insurgents! Is that too much to ask?

3. Ben Murray Bruce

4. Remi Adekoya

The punch line… “Does anyone even remember where ‘there’ is anymore”?

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Remi Adekoya, Ben Murray-Bruce, others on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.