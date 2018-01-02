Toddler killed after ‘suicidal’ man falls from 8th floor window and lands on the child in Ukraine

A 21-month-old child died when a man who had allegedly jumped out of an eighth floor window landed on him in Ukraine. The boy’s father witnessed the moment when a 39-year-old man landed on his son, in Zaporizhia, southeastern Ukraine. Both the toddler and the man died at the scene despite desperate efforts by paramedics […]

