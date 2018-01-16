 Tonto Dikeh, ex-husband at war again – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Jan 16, 2018


TheCable

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni, has filed a suit at a Lagos family court to prevent his son, King Andre, from featuring in the Nollywood actress' reality show. The reality show, 'King Tonto', is being produced by Linda Ikeji Limited
Nigeria Today
