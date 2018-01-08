 Tonto Dikeh unveiled as brand ambassador for beauty product line – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh unveiled as brand ambassador for beauty product line – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh unveiled as brand ambassador for beauty product line
Information Nigeria
The year 2018 is kicking off on a good note for top Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh. She has just revealed that she has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for a beauty and skincare brand – Pels International. The beauty brand is popularly known for

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.